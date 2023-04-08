Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 9,103 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.5% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

