Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 39,835 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,835 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $375.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $414.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $369.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.36. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

