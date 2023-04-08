Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Aegon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEG opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Aegon Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is an international financial services company, which engages in the provision of investment, protection, and retirement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units’ activities located outside these countries.

