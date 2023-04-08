aelf One Day Volume Reaches $6.98 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 8th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $187.38 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001111 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003488 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001501 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

