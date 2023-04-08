AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.67.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $103.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -296.54 and a beta of 0.58. AeroVironment has a one year low of $70.08 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $191,091.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $191,091.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,552.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 37,687.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 389,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 388,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AeroVironment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,466,000 after purchasing an additional 221,652 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,348,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

