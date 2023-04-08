Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 4,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.