Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.17. 4,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 6,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group
Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.
