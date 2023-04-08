Aion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,741.78 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Aion has a market capitalization of $770,417.82 and approximately $28,741.78 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 94.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00151096 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

