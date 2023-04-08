Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Purchases $25,064.80 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,094,936.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton bought 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton bought 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton bought 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,022.58.

On Friday, March 17th, F Thomson Leighton bought 343 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.27.

On Wednesday, March 15th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 350 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,035.50.

On Monday, March 13th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 349 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.22.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $83.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

