Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Albany International Price Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $86.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. Albany International has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albany International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other Albany International news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $193,667.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,602.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,911,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 2,437.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 93,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Albany International by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 71,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 208.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Articles

