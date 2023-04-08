Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $210.99 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.67. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 109.04%. The company had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $378,566.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 18,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $3,614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,345 shares in the company, valued at $869,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,768,291,000 after acquiring an additional 126,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after acquiring an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,202,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,369 shares during the last quarter.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

