Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 611.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $288,296.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,306,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $288,296.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,535,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,306,357.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086 in the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCOR traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.36. 746,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,443. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

