Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Trading Down 2.1 %

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $49.62. 6,734,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,988,805. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

