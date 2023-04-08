Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,155 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.5 %
TSCO traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.63. 986,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average is $218.79. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $242.02.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.
