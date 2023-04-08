Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for about 0.6% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,024,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,090,974. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.