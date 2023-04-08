Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,022 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on IBP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IBP traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $106.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,804. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total transaction of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $5,795,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,591,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435,296.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

