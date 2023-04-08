Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALX. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Shares of CALX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 485,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,343. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.34 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.74. Calix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $77.44.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

