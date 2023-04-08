Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,063 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 69.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,870,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,086,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after acquiring an additional 163,691 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 161.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 243,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,224,000 after acquiring an additional 150,269 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,817.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.28. 345,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,219. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $263.30. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.17.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.