Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $112.90 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $112.90 million and approximately $850,369.94 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00011633 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000947 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00020379 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

