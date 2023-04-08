Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Trading Up 5.6%

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 507,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 243,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Altura Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$103.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Altura Energy Company Profile

Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.

