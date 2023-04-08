Altus Wealth Management LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Altus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 0.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT opened at $379.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $406.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

