ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Up 1.6%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.45. 86,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 228,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.31.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.16. Equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

