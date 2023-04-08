Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 85,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 228,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

