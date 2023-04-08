América Móvil (NYSE:AMOV) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.21

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.21 and traded as high as $20.75. América Móvil shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

América Móvil Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 15.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 34.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.