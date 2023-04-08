American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.
