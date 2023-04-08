American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Position Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.36% of American Water Works worth $99,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth $41,938,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $151.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.