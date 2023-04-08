Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $57,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

