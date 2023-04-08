Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.