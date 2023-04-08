Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,541,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,932 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.3% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $252,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after acquiring an additional 426,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $187.17 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.14 and a 200-day moving average of $167.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

