Analysts Set STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) PT at $52.70

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.70.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $50.00 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $28.35 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

