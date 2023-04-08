Analyzing MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX) & Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) and MCX Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MCX Technologies has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sumo Logic and MCX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumo Logic -41.51% -25.88% -17.13% MCX Technologies -188.34% -147.67% -110.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.7% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of MCX Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sumo Logic and MCX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumo Logic 0 5 0 0 2.00 MCX Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sumo Logic currently has a consensus price target of $10.80, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than MCX Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sumo Logic and MCX Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumo Logic $300.67 million 4.87 -$124.82 million ($1.06) -11.28 MCX Technologies $100,000.00 6.95 -$360,000.00 N/A N/A

MCX Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sumo Logic.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats MCX Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About MCX Technologies

MCX Technologies Corp. is a customer experience management solutions company. It engages in delivering digital transformation solutions to customer-centric organizations through integrated marketing, data science, analytics, commerce, and machine learning. The firm provides professional and related consulting services through the Collective Experience, including brand strategy, pricing science, data science, digital marketing, customer experience management consulting, and implementation and go-to-market execution in support of these strategies. The company was founded by Michael Hinshaw on December 14, 2001 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

