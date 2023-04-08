Analyzing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -157.26% -44.90% -26.07% So-Young International -5.64% -2.80% -2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 2 2 2 0 2.00 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skillz and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $2.17, indicating a potential upside of 218.53%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than So-Young International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $269.71 million 1.06 -$438.88 million ($1.05) -0.65 So-Young International $182.38 million 1.50 -$9.50 million ($0.10) -25.90

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz. So-Young International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skillz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Skillz has a beta of 2.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

So-Young International beats Skillz on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide. It also hosts casual esports tournaments to a range of mobile players. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms. Skillz Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc. engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment. The company was founded by Jin Xing and Yu Tao in March 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

