Analyzing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC) & Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:ANFC – Get Rating) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $470,000.00 23.35 $4.13 million N/A N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 1.04 -$53.14 million N/A N/A

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Sow Good has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sow Good and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good N/A -140.23% -107.86% Evolve Transition Infrastructure -147.16% N/A -21.75%

Summary

Sow Good beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Rating)

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to complete a qualifying transaction. The company was formerly known as Ante5, Inc. and changed its name to Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. in April 2012. Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.