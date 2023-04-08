Andalas Energy and Power (LON:ADL) Trading 21.2% Higher

Shares of Andalas Energy and Power PLC (LON:ADL – Get Rating) traded up 21.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 820,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,958,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.20.

About Andalas Energy and Power

Andalas Energy and Power PLC generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as CEB Resources PLC and changed its name to Andalas Energy and Power PLC in December 2015. Andalas Energy and Power PLC was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

