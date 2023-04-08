Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.89 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0355 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $342.69 million and approximately $41.89 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03539413 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $45,619,426.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

