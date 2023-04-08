Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 289.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

