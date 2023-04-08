Anpario (LON:ANP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $387.93

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.93 ($4.82) and traded as low as GBX 202 ($2.51). Anpario shares last traded at GBX 215 ($2.67), with a volume of 130,102 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 300.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Anpario’s previous dividend of $3.15. This represents a yield of 2.37%. Anpario’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

In other news, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.31), for a total value of £34,700 ($43,094.88). In related news, insider Marc Wilson sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £4,438.80 ($5,512.67). Also, insider Karen Prior sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.31), for a total value of £34,700 ($43,094.88). Company insiders own 29.23% of the company’s stock.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

