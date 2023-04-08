Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Shares Down 0.1%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 55,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $700.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptus Defined Risk ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 99,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,542,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Aptus Defined Risk ETF

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

