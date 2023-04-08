Arcus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,140 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON opened at $322.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.83 and its 200-day moving average is $299.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $378,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

