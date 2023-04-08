Arcus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

American Tower Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $206.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $96.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.50%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

