Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $72,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 689,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,871,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 417,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,781,000 after purchasing an additional 148,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $142.51.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.