Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $95,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $188.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

