Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $108,000 Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,212,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,836,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 842 shares of company stock valued at $128,417 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.87 and its 200 day moving average is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.68 and a fifty-two week high of $217.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 102.00%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

