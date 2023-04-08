Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $130,000 Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $169.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.04 and its 200 day moving average is $164.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.33 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

