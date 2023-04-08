Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $224.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.75 and a 200-day moving average of $215.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $249.15. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

