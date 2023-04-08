Arcus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,861,000 after buying an additional 1,040,828 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after purchasing an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $379.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.97. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $406.01. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

