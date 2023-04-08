Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $375.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $414.30. The company has a market capitalization of $280.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $369.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.36.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

