Arcus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.95 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $414.30. The stock has a market cap of $280.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.58 and its 200-day moving average is $359.36.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.