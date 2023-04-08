Ardor Reaches Market Cap of $99.39 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 8th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $99.39 million and $8.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0995 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039213 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

