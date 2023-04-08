Ark Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $58.76 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004847 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003991 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002952 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,168,720 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.