Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,668.76

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,668.76 ($20.72) and traded as high as GBX 1,961.50 ($24.36). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,961.50 ($24.36), with a volume of 397,274 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($24.84) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.39) to GBX 1,900 ($23.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,680 ($20.86) to GBX 1,760 ($21.86) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.07) to GBX 2,300 ($28.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,976.67 ($24.55).

The company has a market cap of £15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,228.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,952.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,673.19.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

